macOS 10.14.5 Brings Security Updates

Alongside iOS 12.3 and other software updates, Apple also released macOS 10.14.5, and it brings bug fixes, supports AirPlay 2, and more.

macOS 10.14.5

Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV.

Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view. 1

Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018.

Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly.

Disables accessories with insecure Bluetooth connections.

Enterprise Content

Fixes an issue that prevented resetting the user account password from the login window after using a personal recovery key (PRK) to unlock the FileVault volume.

Fixes an issue that prevented the InstalledApplicationList MDM command from recognizing that updates are available for apps installed via VPP.

The security updates—found here—are many, fixing things in CoreAudio, disk images, application firewall, Intel graphics drivers, macOS kernel, and more.

