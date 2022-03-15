MacOS 12.3 Featuring Universal Control, New Emojis and More Available for Download

In addition to the iPad OS 15.4 and iOS 15.4, Apple also released the macOS Monterey 12.3 update today. This third update comes a month after MacOS 12.2, an update that fixed Safari vulnerability. MacOS 12.3 brings in Universal Control, 37 new emojis, spatial control dynamic head tracking for M1 Macs, among other improvements and bug fixes.

Universal Control is Now Available

Universal Control is probably the most exciting feature that macOS 12.3 is bringing in for Mac users to enjoy. This new feature was designed to allow the use of a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard across Macs and even iPad (running iPad OS 15.4). Universal Control will be automatically activated once both the Mac and iPad are updated to their corresponding latest software versions. Once activated, you can start using your Mac’s cursor on your iPad as well.

37 New Fun Emojis and More Features

Similar to the iOS 15.4 update, macOS 12.3 also comes with 37 new emojis. New faces, hand gestures, and household objects are available in the emoji keyboard. There are also several skin tones available for handshake emojis.

The update also makes dynamic head tracking available for Music with supported AirPods on M1 Macs. Additionally, customizable spatial audio settings for Off, Fixed, and Head Tracked are now in the Control Center for supported AirPods on Macs running an M1 chip.

Other enhancements include:

Additional voices for Siri for more diverse options

Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Shortcuts now support adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

Saved passwords can now include your notes

Battery capacity readings have improved accuracy

macOS 12.3 also includes fixes for the followings bugs identified in the last update:

New widgets in Today View may not open articles when clicked

Audio may sound distorted while watching a video in the Apple TV app

Some photos and videos may be unintentionally moved when organizing albums in Photos

How to Get macOS 12.3

The latest update should automatically show up via OTA for Mac users. To see if it’s available for your Mac, Head to Systems Preferences > Software Update. The download is around 4.53GB and will take a few minutes to complete. For those who have not moved to Monterey yet, Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 today.