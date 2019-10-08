PSA: Don’t Be Surprised if Some Apps Have Issues With macOS Catalina, Like Hazel

Apple has just launched macOS Catalina. Unfortunately, it contains numerous bugs, unannounced changes and other issues which affect Hazel. If Hazel is important to your workflow, I strongly recommend against upgrading to Catalina at this time.

I am currently working on a version which works around many of these issues but it has proven difficult as many of the issues are in Apple’s control and they have shown little to no movement in terms of fixing them. If you are interested in trying the latest Hazel beta release, you can find details in the forums here (you will need to sign up for a forum account if you don’t have one already). I will also send out an announcement when Hazel is usable with Catalina.

I know that this may cause problems for many of you; please accept my apologies. If you need to contact me, you can always reach me at [email protected] I am here to help address any specific issues you may be running into.