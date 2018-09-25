macOS Mojave: Some iMacs Can’t Run Bootcamp

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

If you use Bootcamp on your iMac, you may not want to upgrade to macOS Mojave. There’s a specific configuration that can’t run Bootcamp, and can’t even have a Bootcamp partition on your iMac’s drive.

iMac with Windows in Bootcamp

macOS Mojave doesn’t support Bootcamp on one iMac configuration

Bootcamp lets you boot your Mac with Microsoft Windows instead of macOS. Your Mac becomes a PC while Windows is running, and you have to reboot in macOS to use your Mac apps again.

This is from Apple’s Knowledge Base article:

If you have an iMac (27-inch, Late 2012) with a 3TB hard drive, you must remove its Boot Camp partition before you can install macOS Mojave 10.14. After you upgrade to macOS Mojave, you won’t be able to use Boot Camp to install Windows on this Mac.

macOS Mojave is Apple’s newest Mac operating system. It adds in new features such as tacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone.

macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta Supports Most 2012-and-Later Macs

macOS Mojave is a free upgrade available through Apple’s Mac App Store. If you’re using a late 2012 27-inch iMac with a 3 TB hard drive and need Bootcamp, however, you better add in the cost of a virtualization tool like Parallels.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of