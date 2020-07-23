Multiple States Launch Consumer Protection Probe Against Apple

Led by the Texas Attorney General, multiple states are launching a consumer protection probe against Apple (via Axios).

Multi-State Probe

The Texas AG’s Consumer Protection Division launched the investigation and may sue Apple for violating the state’s deceptive trade practices law.

The Tech Transparency Project, a critic of Big Tech’s power and the research arm of the Campaign for Accountability, received the document in response to a March request for communications related to Apple or with Apple employees or representatives.

Details of the investigation aren’t known, with a document from March saying: “The representative sample of documents in Exhibit B relates directly to the anticipated litigation, and has not been provided to the potential opposing party.”