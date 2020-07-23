Apple Orders Thriller Series ‘Shining Girls’ Starring Elisabeth Moss

Apple announced today an order for “Shining Girls” a metaphysical thriller based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Lauren Beukes. It stars Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss.

Shining Girls

Ms. Moss stars as a reporter in Chicago who survived a brutal assault, but finds her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. She will also serve as executive producer through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers.

“Shining Girls” is Apple’s latest deal for Apple TV+, following its straight-to-series order for “The Shrink Next Door” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.