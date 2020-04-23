Apple Orders Comedy Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ With Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell

Apple is bringing a comedy series to Apple TV+ called The Shrink Next Door based on a podcast by the same name. It stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

The Shrink Next Door

Loosely based on a true story, the series is about the relationship between a celebrity psychiatrist (Rudd) and his patient (Ferrell).

Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest.

The Shrink Next Door will be directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick,” “The Lovebirds”) and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett (“Succession,” “Veep”).

