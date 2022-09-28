New iPadOS 16.1 Beta Enables Stage Manager on Older iPad Pros

During WWDC 2022, Apple introduced Stage Manager as a feature exclusive to iPad models with an M1 chip. However, Apple seems to be changing that as the latest beta of iPadOS 16.1 enables it on several older iPad Pros.

Stage Manager Works on Older iPad Pros

Engadget reported that Apple has made Stage Manager available older iPad Pro models. Remembered, when Apple first introduced the new iPad multitasking feature, the Cupertino-based tech giant said it will only work on iPad models with the M1 chip. These included the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro released in May 2021 and the M1 iPad Air released in 2022.

Now, however, this has changed. The latest developer beta of iPadOS 16.1 allows Stage Manager to work on older iPad Pros. According to Engadget, Stage Manager now works on the first generation and later models of the 11-inch iPad Pro. It will also work on the third generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as on 2018 and 2020 iPad models using the A12X and A12Z chips.

It Won’t Work on External Display, However

There is a limitation though, and that is that Stage Manager will only work on the built-in display of older iPad Pro models. This means it won’t work on an external display connected to the iPad.

Additionally, Apple said that it will temporarily remove external display support for Stage Manager on iPadOS 16 beta 5. However, this will be reinstated via a software update later this year. Incidentally, Apple received various criticisms from iPad owners who experienced issues with Stage Manager on an external display. So, Apple probably needs more time to re-work the feature and solve that issue.

Apple issued a statement to Engadget explaining how it worked hard to bring Stage Manager to older iPads, minus support for the external display.