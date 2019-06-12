PBS Apps Will Have to be Removed Over Apple Policy

PBS has apps used by millions of kids, but due to new changes to App Store policy, PBS apps will have to either be changed or removed (via Vox).

App Store Policy

New App Store guidelines say that apps in the kids category can’t include third-party advertising and analytics tools, and these apps can’t transmit collected data to third parties. Like many developers, PBS uses analytics to track if features in the apps are working correctly, and make it difficult to tweak them to make them more effect.

PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger isn’t happy:

“We’ll have to pull down the apps, and we have millions of kids that are using our apps. So it’s a challenge,” Kerger said. She later added, “We’re not selling stuff to kids.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Further Reading:

[Apple Might Limit Third-Party Tracking in Kids Apps]

[New York Investigates iOS Apps Sharing Data With Facebook]