Podcast Listeners Turning to Spotify in Some U.S. States

Spotify’s investment in podcasts appears to be starting to pay off. In some U.S. states, listeners are moving away from Apple and towards the service traditionally associated with music streaming.

Spotify Challenging For Podcast Supremacy

According to a new report by Voxnest, as of March, Spotify had only claimed New Jersey from Apple. However, it was briefly the leading podcast provider in both California and New York at points during the first quarter of 2020. Furthermore, it has taken over from Apple in a few countries, notably Australia and Ireland.

Alongside its recent results, Spotify revealed its podcast catalog now topped over 1 million. It’s important not to overstate what’s happening. Apple still dominates the podcast space globally and in key markets. However, its rival’s increased focus in this area is certainly starting to pay off.