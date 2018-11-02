Pokémon GO Apple Health Integration is Here

Pokémon GO’s previously announced integration with Apple Health has gone live. This means means users who turn the setting on can have the game track all their movements, not just those that happen when it’s open. Players should therefore be able to earn Buddy Candy or hatch Eggs faster.

To have this integration, players will have to be at Trainer Level 5 in the game and turn on the new Adventure Sync mode in its settings. Pokémon GO’s developer, Niantic, says it will not significantly impact a device’s battery life.

The new mode will also give Pokémon GO weekly fitness insights. Players will be sent a fitness report detailing their activity statistics and will be able to earn bonus items when they reach weekly goals. Players will also be able to view their current stats in the Trainer Profile within the game.

Pokémon GO took the world by storm when it first launched back in July 2016. It’s popularity has inevitably waned a bit, but it still announced it had reached a massive 800 million downloads in May this year.

For those still playing, here is how to turn on the new mode: