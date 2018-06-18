Pokémon GO Will Finally Let People Trade Pokémon

Do you still play Pokémon GO? Then you’ll be excited that you’ll finally be able to trade Pokémon soon with a new update to the game (via Techcrunch).

Trading Pokémon

Niantic says that the trading system will be tied into a new Friend system, which will roll out later this week. The trading system will be available “soon after.” Here’s how it will work:

To trade with someone, you must be their in-game friend and within 100 meters (~320 ft.) of them.

To become friends, you exchange your unique Trainer Codes.

Once friends, you’ll get in-game perks for playing together. Your Pokémon will get attack bonuses when battling gyms together, for example — and when you raid together, you’ll get extra Pokéballs.

The more you play together (raiding, battling gyms, etc), the higher your relationship level will be.

Certain Pokémon (Legendaries, Shinies and any Pokémon you don’t already have) are considered “special trades.” You can only make special trades with the players with whom you’ve reached the higher tiers of friendship. In other words, they mostly want you trading with the people you play with somewhat regularly — not rando spoofers selling Pokémon on eBay.

You can only make one special trade per day.

Trades cost stardust (the in-game resource otherwise required for powering up a Pokémon). The rarer the Pokémon, the more it’ll cost to trade. Having a higher friendship level, though, will offset that a little.

