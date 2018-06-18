Want Your Student ID on Apple Watch? The University of Alabama Enabled This

The University of Alabama recently announced that students will be able to put their student ID on Apple Watch or their iPhone. The next version of watchOS and iOS will allow with student IDs inside of the Wallet app (via U.S.News).

[Apple Watch Adds Walkie Talkie App and New Workout Features in watchOS 5]

Student ID in Wallet

University of Alabama president Stewart Bell spoke about this:

We have actually been working on this project for some time a little bit under the cloak of secrecy. It is a next-generation technology program that will allow our students to have access to security issues and things they pay for.

Students will be able to gain access to campus locations such as the library, dorms, sporting events, etc., as well as buy snacks, pay for laundry, and get meals with their Apple Watch or iPhone.

The program is launching at Duke University, University of Oklahoma, and University of Alabama in September. This will be followed by John Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University by the end of the year.

[Here’s How to Add Money to Apple Pay Cash or Change Linked Bank Card]