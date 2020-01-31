11 New Apple TV Screensavers Feature Jellyfish, Whales, and More

Apple added 11 new Apple TV screensavers and they all feature underwater scenes, like jellyfish, dolphins, whales, and more (via 9to5Mac).
Apple TV Screensavers
They come in 1080p and 4K formats, and this brings the total of Apple TV screensavers to over 80. Here are the new arrivals:
- Alaskan Jellies (2)
- Tahiti Waves (2)
- California Dolphins
- California Kelp Forest
- Costa Rica Dolphins
- Cownose Rays
- Gray Reef Sharks
- Humpback Whale
- Red Sea Coral
palmac,
It looks like you can view them all here, if you’re using Safari as your browser (and, you can expand to full screen, if you like)…
https://bzamayo.com/watch-all-the-apple-tv-aerial-video-screensavers#9c6b969b62012359e5a4ead2ba3889e8
Is there a way to see these without AppleTV?