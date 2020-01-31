11 New Apple TV Screensavers Feature Jellyfish, Whales, and More

Andrew Orr

| Product News

Apple added 11 new Apple TV screensavers and they all feature underwater scenes, like jellyfish, dolphins, whales, and more (via 9to5Mac).

Apple TV Screensavers

They come in 1080p and 4K formats, and this brings the total of Apple TV screensavers to over 80. Here are the new arrivals:

  • Alaskan Jellies (2)
  • Tahiti Waves (2)
  • California Dolphins 
  • California Kelp Forest
  • Costa Rica Dolphins
  • Cownose Rays
  • Gray Reef Sharks
  • Humpback Whale
  • Red Sea Coral
Four of the new Apple TV screensavers

Four of the new screensavers. Credit: 9to5Mac

Jay7
Member
Jay7

palmac,

It looks like you can view them all here, if you’re using Safari as your browser (and, you can expand to full screen, if you like)…

https://bzamayo.com/watch-all-the-apple-tv-aerial-video-screensavers#9c6b969b62012359e5a4ead2ba3889e8

9 hours ago
palmac
Member
palmac

Is there a way to see these without AppleTV?

10 hours ago