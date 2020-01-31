Apple TV+ ‘Foundation” is Ireland’s Biggest Production

Foundation, a drama for Apple TV+ based on Isaac Asimov’s book trilogy, is set to become Ireland’s biggest production with over 500 jobs (via Deadline).

The series will be shot at Troy Studios in Limerick and will have 10 episodes. It tells the story of The Foundation, a group of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from being destroyed is to rebel.

Screen Ireland chair Annie Doona:

Ireland’s screen production sector has more than doubled in the last decade and it continues to be a critical component of both our economy and our social fabric. Our indigenous industry is growing, and we are active participants in the global growth story with all the major streaming giants now amongst our production partners. The full restoration of Screen Ireland’s annual funding and the ongoing commitment to Section 481 Tax incentives are critical to this success and I look forward to working with the new Government to ensure that the industry is sufficiently equipped to meet our ambitious growth targets.

