Subscribers Can Stream Apple Music on American Airlines

Apple Music subscribers can stream music and music videos while flying with American Airlines starting this Friday.

American Airlines

On any domestic American Airlines flight with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi, you can stream music without buying Wi-Fi.

For most travelers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases. With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places. Subscribers can stream all their favorite songs and artists in the air, and continue to listen to their personal library offline, giving them everything they need to truly sit back, relax and enjoy their flight. Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music

You can listen to your own library of music as well as the Beats 1 livestream and curated playlists.

