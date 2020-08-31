Apple announced Monday that it has updated the app review process as announced at WWDC 2020.

App Review Process Updates

Here are some of the changes:

Bug fixes for apps already on the App Store will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. Guideline violations can be addresses in your next update submission.

The biggest change is Apple opening up the process a bit by letting developers suggest changes to the review guidelines. This can be done at this web page by signing in with your developer ID.