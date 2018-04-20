PSA: Apple Announces 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program

Apple announced a 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program Friday. The company said a component failure may lead to battery expansion, and that affected devices can get their battery replaced.

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program

From the program’s description:

Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge. Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 and eligibility is determined by the product serial number. […] This program does not affect 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or older 13-inch MacBook Pro models. […] This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The program’s webpage has a built-in serial number checker for immediate confirmation on whether your device is covered.