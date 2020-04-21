Apple Releases ‘Works With Apple Health’ Badge for Developers

Apple has updated its Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit to let developers use the company’s Health icon within their apps as a Works With Apple Health badge.
Works With Apple Health
A new badge called Works With Apple Health will give customers an easy way to see if an app is compatible with Health. A design example Apple gave is a screen within an app that lets users explicitly tap a button to sync their health data to the Health app.
As with other guidelines, Apple provided a list of do’s and don’t when it comes to using the Apple Health badge. Here are a couple examples:
- Do: The Works with Apple Health badge can be used on advertising and promotions related to the approved app.
- Do: Whenever applicable, include privacy messaging. See “Editorial Guidelines.”
- Don’t: Do not animate, rotate, or tilt the badge.
- Don’t: Do not alter the badge artwork in any way.
