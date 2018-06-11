Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Developer Beta 2

Apple seeded macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Developer Beta 2 on Monday. No new features have been announced or uncovered in this release cycle.

Apple also released the second developer beta of iOS 11.4.1. This keeps the developer release cycle for macOS High Sierra as a full .1 bump from 10.13.5, even though iOS is staying with iOS 11.4.x. regardless of the numbering scheme, we aren’t expecting major new features in ongoing updates to High Sierra now that Apple has turned to macOS Mojave.

Apple Developer Betas

Developers can provision their Macs at the Apple Developer Connection. Macs that have been provisioned for the developer beta program will find the update in the Mac App Store.