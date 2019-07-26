Apple Music Free Trial Might Get Reduced to One Month

Several Apple websites spotted a banner on Apple’s accessories website. The Apple Music free trial offer was one month, instead of three. However, when I visit the page the banner says three months (via Macrumors).

One Month or Three?

It could be a mistake, or Apple could be gradually rolling out. There is no mention of a one month trial on Apple Music itself, and people who clicked the link say it still mentioned three months when iTunes opened.

