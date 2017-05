Apple released tvOS 10.2.1 beta 5, build 14W585, Thursday. There are no patch notes for the release, but at this stage of the development cycle Apple is most likely focused on squashing bugs.

Apple has been pushing out a steady stream of developer releases for iOS, macOS, and tvOS. The company could is likely getting close to pushing the final versions of these OSes in the coming weeks.

To that end, Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference takes place starting on June 5th in San Jose, CA.