Alongside its security updates for watchOS, iOS, and iPadOS, Mac users are receiving a macOS Big Sur 11.6 update and one for macOS Catalina. These fixes are the same that appeared in iOS 14.8 et al.

macOS 11.6 Security Fix

CoreGraphics

: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

Security Update 2021-005 Catalina