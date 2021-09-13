Alongside its security updates for watchOS, iOS, and iPadOS, Mac users are receiving a macOS Big Sur 11.6 update and one for macOS Catalina. These fixes are the same that appeared in iOS 14.8 et al.
macOS 11.6 Security Fix
CoreGraphics
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab
WebKit
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
- CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher
Security Update 2021-005 Catalina
- Available for: macOS Catalina
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab