Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.3.2 Public Beta 2 on Tuesday, one day after the release of Developer Beta 2. No new features have as yet surfaced on the 10.3.2 release cycle, suggesting it’s a bug fix and performance-centric update.

You can sign up your Mac for macOS High Sierra at the Apple Beta Software Program. If you’ve already signed up, you’ll find the update in Software Update in the Mac App Store.