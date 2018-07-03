GarageBand on iOS Works With Apple Schoolwork App

GarageBand on iOS now works with the Apple Schoolwork app. This is thanks to an update to GarageBand yesterday, allowing students to submit assignments as a GarageBand project.

[iOS: How to Download the New Toy Box Sound Pack in GarageBand]

GarageBand 2.3.4

Adds support for Schoolwork including Handouts, app activities, and the ability for students to submit completed assignments as a GarageBand project

Allows you to view note labels on any Touch Instrument’s music keyboard

Provides stability improvements and bug fixes

GarageBand on macOS was also recently updated with new drummers, sounds, and free artist lessons.

[Apple Releases Schoolwork iPad App for Teachers]