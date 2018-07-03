GarageBand on iOS Works With Apple Schoolwork App

GarageBand on iOS now works with the Apple Schoolwork app. This is thanks to an update to GarageBand yesterday, allowing students to submit assignments as a GarageBand project.
GarageBand 2.3.4
- Adds support for Schoolwork including Handouts, app activities, and the ability for students to submit completed assignments as a GarageBand project
- Allows you to view note labels on any Touch Instrument’s music keyboard
- Provides stability improvements and bug fixes
GarageBand on macOS was also recently updated with new drummers, sounds, and free artist lessons.