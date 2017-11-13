Apple Seeds iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 3

Apple released iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 3 on Monday. Included in this release cycle is a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, a bug fix for Calculator, and Apple Pay Cash. There are other bug fixes and performance improvements, too.

Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11.2

Apple Pay Cash is a new service from Apple that allows people to send money to one another through iMessage. It can also be used to make payments to companies. Apple Pay Cash puts Apple in direct competition with other peer-to-peer services such as Venmo, Zelle, and Alipay (China), and others.

Developers can register their devices for the beta at the Apple Developer Connection. If you’re already participating in the developer beta program you’ll see the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.