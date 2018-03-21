Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Bands for Spring

Apple introduced new Apple Watch bands on Wednesday with spring-themed colors. The new bands include Nylon, Sport, Nike, and Hermès styles.

The new Apple Watch Sport Band colors include Denim Blue, Lemonade, and Red Raspberry. The new Woven Nylon bands include Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe, and Pink Stripe. The new Classic Buckle colors include Spring Yellow, Electric Blue, and Soft Pink.

Apple is now offering the Nike Sport Loop band as an individual purchase without a watch. New Sport Loop colors include Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog, and Pearl Pink. Standard Sport Loop colors now include Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green, and Tahoe Blue.

The regular Nike Sport bands get some new colors, too: Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White, and Cargo Khaki/Black.

The new Hermès band colors include the Double Tour and the Single Tour Rallye in Indigo or Blanc.

Apple’s new bands will be available later this month starting at US$49.