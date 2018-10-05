Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 Available Today

Apple rounded out its new Apple Watch line up on Friday with the launch of Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4. The Nike+ models include all the features found on the rest of the Series 4 line, but also have exclusive Nike watch faces.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 comes with new watchband colors and faces designed to match. The watch is available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes with silver or space gray aluminum bodies.

You can choose a matching Nike+ Sport band or Nike Loop nylon Sport band with reflective thread.

Pricing starts at US$399 for the GPS model, and $499 for GPS plus cellular. Deliveries are currently sitting at November 2nd, and some Apple stores have limited inventory.