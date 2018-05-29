Apple’s List of 32 Speakers Besides HomePod that WilL Support AirPlay 2

Apple releases AirPlay 2 on Tuesday, which is terrific. So far, however, only the HomePod supports AirPlay 2 (with HomePod 11.4) right now. The company also published a list of 32 other speakers from Beoplay (a Bang & Olufson brand), Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim, and Sonos that have already committed to supporting the wireless technology. Here’s a list, with direct purchase links where availabile.
AirPlay 2 adds support for stereo output and multiroom audio.
Apple’s List of Speakers that Support AirPlay 2
- Apple HomePod
- Beoplay A6 – (Amazon Link)
- Beoplay A9 mk2 – (Amazon doesn’t currently offer the mk2)
- Beoplay M3 – (Amazon Link)
- BeoSound 1 – (Amazon Link)
- BeoSound 2 – (Amazon Link)
- BeoSound 35 – (Amazon Link)
- BeoSound Core
- BeoSound Essence mk2
- BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)
- Denon AVR-X3500H
- Denon AVR-X4500H
- Denon AVR-X6500H
- Libratone Zipp – (Amazon Link)
- Libratone Zipp Mini – (Amazon Link)
- Marantz AV7705
- Marantz NA6006
- Marantz NR1509 – (Amazon Link)
- Marantz NR1609 – (Amazon Link)
- Marantz SR5013
- Marantz SR6013
- Marantz SR7013
- Naim Mu-so – (Amazon Link)
- Naim Mu-so QB – (Amazon Link)
- Naim ND 555
- Naim ND5 XS 2
- Naim NDX 2
- Naim Uniti Nova
- Naim Uniti Atom – (Amazon Link)
- Naim Uniti Star – (Amazon Link)
- Sonos One – (Amazon Link)
- Sonos Play:5 – (Amazon Link)
- Sonos Playbase – (Amazon Link)