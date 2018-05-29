Apple’s List of 32 Speakers Besides HomePod that WilL Support AirPlay 2

Apple releases AirPlay 2 on Tuesday, which is terrific. So far, however, only the HomePod supports AirPlay 2 (with HomePod 11.4) right now. The company also published a list of 32 other speakers from Beoplay (a Bang & Olufson brand), Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim, and Sonos that have already committed to supporting the wireless technology. Here’s a list, with direct purchase links where availabile.

AirPlay 2 adds support for stereo output and multiroom audio.

Apple’s List of Speakers that Support AirPlay 2