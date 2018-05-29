Apple Releases HomePod 11.4 with AirPlay 2 Support

Along with iOS 11.4, Apple released HomePod 11.4 on Tuesday. The update adds AirPlay 2 support, finally bringing multi-room support and stereo speaker pairing to Apple’s smart speaker.

Both multi-room and stereo speaker pairing were promised HomePod features when the smart speaker was fist shown off at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in 2017. Now they’re here, only days before the 2018 conference starts.

AirPlay 2 isn’t just for HomePod. The new feature also supports multi-room for other audio systems and speakers. Apple says AirPlay 2-ready speakers are coming from Bang & Olufsen, Bluesound, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Marshall, Naim, Pioneer and Sonos.

Like Apple TV, HomePod automatically installs updates, but you may have to wait a couple days. If you’d rather install the update now, launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the location icon, and select Software Update in the Speakers Section.

The HomePod software update is free for all HomePod owners.