Canary Home Camera Gets New Away Alert Controls

The Canary home monitoring camera app for the iPhone just got more useful because it adds the ability to limit motion recording and alerts to just people.

Canary app 2.15.0 adds the ability to control alerts and recording for all motion and for people only. Away mode controls and alerts are now configurable for all users, and the same settings are also available for Home mode.

You can control and monitor the Canary camera from iOS and Android devices through the free Canary app. It also supports Amazon Alexa, but isn’t HomeKit compatible.

The Canary camera retails for US$169, but sells for $112.77 on Amazon. The Canary app is free on Apple’s App Store.