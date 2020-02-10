iPadOS, iOS 13.4 Public Beta 1 is Now Out

iPadOS and iOS 13.4 public beta one is now available today. Changes include the return of iCloud folder sharing, the old toolbar in Mail, and more. We also saw the release of tvOS 13.4 beta and it suggests new Apple TV hardware.

iOS 13.4 Public Beta 1

After releasing the developer beta of iOS 13.4, the public beta is now available for people signed up to Apple’s program. You can sign up at Apple’s beta web page. Features include:

Sharing folders in iCloud (a feature introduced with iOS 13 but Apple pulled it)

New/old Mail tab: It separates the reply and delete buttons

9 new Memoji and Animoji

Shortcuts: New action called Shazam It

Universal app purchases

CarKey API for NFC car keys

If you have the beta certificate installed you can get the latest update in Settings > General > Software Update.

