Apple Previews Contact Tracing With iOS 13.5 Developer Beta

Apple is seeding betas of its various operating systems. In particular, I want to highlight the iOS 13.5 developer beta because it includes initial support for contact tracing.

The official iOS update to include this is expected to be released in mid-May.

iOS 13.5 Developer Beta

Recently, Apple and Google have adopted the term “exposure notifications” which sounds less intimidating than contact tracing. This beta is primarily meant for public health authorities for official government contact tracing apps.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo shared a screenshot of a toggle in settings for exposure notifications:

Other changes in iOS 13.5 include patches for security vulnerabilities in Apple Mail, an option to share Apple Music songs to Instagram Stories, a fix for a VPN vulnerability, and an issue some people were having with Personal Hotspot.

