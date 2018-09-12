All of the iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Camera Features

The iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr were all announced today. The new models have some great new camera features.

iPhone Xs Camera Features

The iPhone Xs camera features are great, and it’s nice to see that the iPhone Xr have the exact same features.

12MP wide-angle camera: Optical image stabilization, new sensor, 1.4um pixels, Focus pixels, f/1.8, 6-element lens

12MP telephoto camera: Optical image stabilization, f/2.4, 6-element lens, 2x optical zoom

True Tone Flash: improved flicker-detect system

7MP TrueDepth front camera: new sensor, improved lens

Smart HDR

Improved bokeh that is adjustable

Two of my favorite features are the adjustable bokeh when you take a Portrait Mode photo. This is a powerful feature that I don’t think I’ve seen in a smartphone camera before.

The other cool feature is that the iPhone Xr camera can also take Portrait Mode photos, even though it doesn’t have a dual-lens camera. Apple has definitely improved its photography algorithms.

