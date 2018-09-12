Apple Will Release HomePod OS 12 September 17th with Phone Calls, Lyric Search, Find My iPhone

Apple announced Wednesday during the Gather Round media event that HomePod OS 12 will ship on Monday, September 17th. The update will feature the ability to search for songs by lyrics, set multiple named timers, make and receive phone calls, Find My iPhone, and use Siri Shortcuts. It’s a sizable feature increase for Apple’s home speaker assistant.
The update will be free to HomePod owners. From Apple:
- Search by lyrics: In addition to asking Siri to play a particular song, artist or genre, now it’s easy to ask Siri to “play the song that goes like this…” or ask Siri to “play the song that goes ‘I’m a rebel just for kicks now.’”1
- Set multiple timers: HomePod now supports multiple named timers. Set a timer for the cake, another one for lasagna and another one as a reminder to dim the lights — using just your voice.
- Make and receive phone calls: Conveniently use HomePod to make and receive phone calls for crisp and clear audio quality. To make a call, simply ask Siri to call someone from Contacts or say the number to call. Incoming calls are automatically directed from iPhone to HomePod — just ask Siri to answer the phone — and for missed calls, it’s as easy as asking, “Hey Siri, who just called?” Using the audio picker on iPhone, calls can be moved from HomePod to iPhone at any time.
- Find My iPhone: The popular Apple Watch feature comes to HomePod, so users can ping any of their nearby devices to find them.
- Siri Shortcuts: Shortcuts opens up a world of apps to work on HomePod. As Siri learns routines and suggests ‘shortcuts’ on iPhone and iPad, these same shortcuts are now accessible on HomePod. Personalizing shortcuts for HomePod with a series of tasks is easy with a new Shortcuts app. For example, “Hey Siri, good morning” could run a morning routine and order coffee from a coffee shop’s app, turn on the kitchen lights from the Home app and share the first few calendar appointments for the day — all with one simple, customizable command.
I hope that lyric search works better than the one in iTunes which I have yet to see find any. I either do a web search or listen then transcribe them into custom lyrics. I also save a copy in Pages because iTunes sometimes deletes them from the song’s info pane.