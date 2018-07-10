Apple Releases iTunes 12.8 with AirPlay 2 Support

Along with macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, Apple released iTunes 12.8 with AirPlay 2 support. The update gives iTunes the ability to see and play to paired HomePod speaker sets, as well as play to multiple AirPlay 2 speaker groups.

AirPlay 2 lets you stream music to multiple speakers throughout your house. Now that macOS and iTunes have AirPlay 2 support all of Apple’s product lines support the feature.

iTunes 12.8 is a free update available through the App Store app on your Mac. Just go to Apple menu > App Store, then click the Updates tab.

Every iTunes story should include "This version does not include the App store, because Apple killed that feature"

