Linea Sketch 4 for iPad Adds Watercolor Brushes, Annotations, More

The Iconfactory rolled out Linea Sketch version 4 for the iPad and iPhone on Tuesday with several new features such as a watercolor brush, an annotation tool, and a corner radius tool. Linea Sketch is a drawing and painting app with support for Apple Pencil.

The new watercolor brush is a welcome addition, and a feature we’ve been wanting ever since Linea Sketch was first released. It includes three brush types so you can paint with simple strokes, a wet effect where pigment pools along stroke edges, and a textured effect that’s useful for skies, clouds, and landscapes.

The Annotation tool lets you do exactly what the tool says: add annotations to your creations. You can change text size, font, and color, show or hide annotations, and make presets. Annotations can also be merged into a single layer.

Adding curved corners to square and rectangle shapes is an option now thanks to the corner radius tool. The tool shows up as handles on squares and rectangles drawn with a single stroke. You can adjust the radius for all four corners, or individual corners.

Version 4 adds several other features like lockable layers, additional larger brush and tool sizes, the ability to reorganize custom color chips. snap to sizes when transforming selections, and more.

Pricing remains the same with a free tier that displays subscription reminders and watermarks exported files. Subscription pricing costs US$0.99 a month, or $9.99 a year and removes the reminders and watermarks while unlocking premium features including watercolor brushes and annotations. A $29.99 license is also available for users who don’t want to pay for a subscription.

Linea Sketch is a free update for version 3 users and is available on Apple’s App Store.

Linea Link for the Mac, which transfers sketches from your iPad or iPhone to image editing apps like Photoshop, Affinity Designer, and Acorn, is still a free download at Apple’s Mac App Store.