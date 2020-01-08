Lumicharge Updates Their Multifunction Device Lineup with LumiCharge LD

LAS VEGAS, NV — LumiCharge is showing a new version of their multifunction device, the Lumicharge LD, at CES 2020. Balaji Raghunathan, Vice President, gave us a demonstration of the new device.

LumiCharge LD combines many of the features from the company’s line of multi-use desk fixtures into a smaller footprint. It starts with an LED lamp that can display multiple colors and brightness levels. The charging features include both 10 W wireless charging, as well as the patented universal (USB-C, Micro USB and Lightning) charging dock. There’s also a bluetooth wireless speaker, and a clock display with dimmable backlight. There’s also a memory card slot and audio out jack on the rear of the unit. Finally, there’s voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

LumiCharge-LD is available for preorder for $99 USD.