OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone, iPad Includes Scripting Support, More

The Omni Group released OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad on Wednesday, and it’s loaded with features that bring it in line with OmniOutliner 5 for the Mac. The new iOS version is available as a single download with a trial option and in-app purchases for the Essentials and Pro versions.
OmniOutliner 3 includes drag-and-drop between documents for text and outline rows, keyword filtering, multiple templates, PDF export, printing, sync support with OmniOutliner on other devices, and the same file format as OmniOutliner 5 on the Mac. The Essentials version includes all that, and can view outlines with Pro version features.
The Pro version adds in cross-platform JavaScript support, drag-and-drop for images and other files, savable filters, plus PowerPoint and Excel export.
OmniOutliner is an incredibly powerful and versatile outlining app that I’ve been using for years first on the Mac and then on the iPad. It’s been my go-to tool for organizing projects, mapping out product reviews, and even writing books.
OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad is a free download. OmniOutliner 3 Essentials is priced at US$9.99 as an in-app purchase. OmniOutliner 3 Pro costs $39.99 as an in-app purchase.
Solid, quality app. But unlocked for $40 is too expensive for the iOS app (plus $50 for the Mac app).
Plus they raised the price $10 over the previous iOS version.
These days there are cross-platform outliners like Cloud Outliner/Pro that are also available in Mac/iOS versions (but just $13 for both apps!). There are also web-based outliners like Workflowy with free iOS/Mac apps that have free tiers and unlock pro features for $60/year.
Omni is a well-respected developer but their pricing seems off for what is a niche product with lots of competition.
OmniGroup never ceases to amaze. Would be great if they dusted off OmniWeb though 😉