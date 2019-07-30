Apple Wearables Jumped to $5.53 Billion in Q3 2019

Apple’s category for “Wearables, Home, and Accessories” jumped to US$5.5.3 billion in Q3 2019, an increase from US$3.73 billion in Q3 2018.

Wearables

This category includes such products as the Apple Watch, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, and other accessories like Beats headphones. Although we don’t know the exact reasons for the increase, Apple Watch has been a big driver of growth since the company put more focus on it as a health and fitness device.

During earnings call for Q3 2019, Tim Cook said that Apple’s wearables business is bigger than 60% of companies in the Fortune 500.

