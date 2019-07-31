Apple CEO: Mac Pros Will Continue to Be Made in U.S.

Apple’s Mac Pro line will continue to be manufactured in the U.S. This, according to CEO Tim Cook, who made the comment in a question about Apple manufacturing during Tuesday’s quarterly conference call with analysts.

Apple opened a new facility in Austin, TX, for production of the so-called Trash Can Mac Pro that was introduced in 2013. There’s been some speculation of where the company’s new “Cheesegrater” Mac Pro—introduced during June’s World Wide Developer Conference—would be manufactured. While Mr. Cook did not specify the Austin facility, it’s a good bet that’s where it will stay.

The comment also came in response to a question about Apple opening up more factories in the U.S., a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggesting Apple would open up a factory in the U.S. in the near future. Apple was also reported to have asked the U.S. government for tariff exclusions on Mac Pro parts, a request that has so far been denied.

Mr. Cook’s response to that analyst question started with him noting that every Apple product is made in many places in the world. That’s because Apple manufactures many components in many different places. Most final assembly, though, takes place in China, and that’s where the bulk of the people who make Apple devices are employed.

“In terms of the exclusions,” Mr. Cook said, “we’ve been making the Mac Pro in the US. We want to continue to do that. So we’re working and investing currently in capacity to do so, because we want to continue to be here. And so that’s what’s behind the exclusions. So we’re explaining that and hope for a positive outcome.”

He also, “There’s been a lot of speculation around the topic of different moves and so forth. I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in those if I were you.” It wasn’t clear if that was in response to President Trump’s prediction of a new Apple factory in the U.S. or more about the massive ecosystem of Apple rumors and leaks as a whole.

Regardless, for now, the Mac Pro will continue to be made in the U.S.