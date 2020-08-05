Robert Downey Jr. Heads to Apple TV+ With New Drama

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for a drama from Adam Perlman and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey production company (via Variety).

The Sting

Mr. Perlman will serve as writer and executive producer with Mr. Downey Jr. and Amanda Burrell executive producing on behalf of Team Downey. Michael Lista will co-executive produce.

The series is based on Lista’s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

Mr. Downey Jr. could also play a supporting role in the series.

Other recent Apple TV+ news includes a talk show from Oprah Winfrey called “The Oprah Conversation” that arrived to the service on July 30.