iPad Dominant as Tablet Shipments Grow

The iPad continues to dominate the tablet market. According to the latest data from Strategy Analytics, it now had a 33% market share in Q2 2020, up from 29% in the same quarter the year before. In total, the company preliminary results said that Apple sold 14.3 million iPads over the three month period, up from 10.7 million at the same time last year.

iPad Pro Helps Users WFH

Samsung was Apple’s closest competitor, shipping an estimated 6.9 million units. Overall, tablet shipments were up 17 percent to 43.3 million. Senior Research Analyst Chirag Upadhyay said that “new products played an important part in this quarter’s tablet success as well. Apple’s newest iPad Pro models sold very well as consumers needed devices with keyboards to get work done at home.”

