Some Apple Stores to Offer Extended AppleCare+ Plans

Some Apple Stores in the are testing a new program that lets customers buy AppleCare+ plans that go beyond the current deadline which is 60 days after the purchase date (via MacRumors).

Extended AppleCare+

The new extended AppleCare+ plans are definitely being offered for the iPhone and possibly also other devices like the Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. Under this program Apple customers can add an AppleCare+ plan to their device between 61 days and one year after purchase.

A source said it’s being piloted across 50 Apple Stores in the U.S. and 29 in Canada. To be eligible a customer needs to book a Genius Bar appointment. A technician will perform an inspection and run diagnostics on the device.

