On Wednesday Sony announced that the Apple TV app will be available on certain smart TVs so customers can enjoy Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels.

Sony Apple TV App

The app begins rolling out today to Sony’s X900H TVs with a software update. By the end of the year certain 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 Sony TVs will get it. Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America:

We take great pride in the superb picture and sound quality of our innovative TVs. Now with the Apple TV app, we are making great entertainment even more enjoyable, and easier for customers to access.

People with these TVs can enjoy Apple TV+ content like “Tiny World”, “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, “Dickinson”, and more.