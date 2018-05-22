Readdle Adds Support for Teams in Spark 2.0 Email Client

Readdle launched Spark 2.0 on Tuesday, a big update to the company’s email client that adds support for teams. The company is also moving to a subscription model like Slack, where personal and core functions are free, while organizations can upgrade to Premium accounts for users with enhanced functionality.

Here’s the promo video:

Spark 2.0

Also included in Spark 2.0 is a built-in calendar in the Mac version, along with 3rd-part integration on iOS for Reminders, 2Do, Omnifocus, Things, Wunderlist, Todoist, Asana, Trello, Bear, and Apple’s Files.

Spark 2.0 for Teams

The team-oriented functionality in Spark 2.0 is nifty. Team members can discuss an email draft privately from within the app, allowing others to make edits, suggestions, or warn you that you’re going to get yourself fired. For shared email creation, the compose window works similarly to Google Docs, where everyone is seeing the document live. Users can also invite Spark 2.0 team members into an email thread without having to use BCC and CC.

Spark 2.0 Pricing

Basic functionality on Spark 2.0 is free for individuals and core team functions, similar to Slack. A Premium upgrade with more storage, support for 3 or more collaborators on an email, and Premium customer support is $7.99 per user. There’s a 20% discount for annual subscriptions.

Spark 2.0 is available now on the Mac App Store and App Store. It’s a free download.