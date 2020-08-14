Apple won a bidding war for a spy romance movie with Idris Elba and Simon Kinberg. The title isn’t yet known (via Variety).

Spy Romance

Mr. Elba will star in and produce the movie which is set in Africa. Mr. Kinberg, as well as Audrey Chon, president of his Genre Films, will be producers. The movie script was written by Travon Free (“Black Monday”, “The Daily Show”).

The new project marks another return to the spy genre for Kinberg, who wrote “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and has the upcoming spy thriller “355” starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bin Bing set for release by Universal in Jan 2021. He’s also producing “Death on the Nile,” the mystery thriller from Kenneth Branagh.

In other Apple TV+ news, “Ted Lasso” and “Boys State” are now available on the streaming platform.