Apple Releases Summer iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands

Apple has released iPhone cases in new colors for summer, as well as Apple Watch Sport bands. The colors are Vitamin C, Coastal Gray, Seafoam, and Linen Blue.

Summer Apple Watch Bands

The Apple Watch bands are available for the 40mm model and the 44mm Apple Watch model. These start at US$49.

2020 summer Apple Watch bands

From left: Coastal Gray, Linen Blue, Seafoam, Vitamin C

There are also new summer iPhone cases in silicone for the iPhone 11 line. These start at US$39.

2020 summer iPhone cases

From left: Linen Blue, Seafoam, Vitamin C

