LAS VEGAS – We all stuff an extra battery pack in our computer bags before we head out for the day, and Targus has taken that up a notch by not only including a battery pack in their new Cypress Plus and Mobile VIP Plus models, but they’ve put a Qi charger in there, too. Just drop your iPhone (or Android, of course) into the phone holster and immediately you’re being charged up from the built-in 5,000 mAh battery. That’s generally enough for almost two extra charges of your iPhone, even when you factor in the power loss from using Qi.

Conveniently located in the side pocket where a water bottle might go, your phone is always right there, even while it’s charging. And don’t fear, there’s a pocket on the other side big enough to hold a sizable Hydroflask. Speaking of water bottles, the $179 Cypress+ is made from 26 recycled water bottles, and is due out by July, 2020. The $199 Mobile ViP+ will be available by March.