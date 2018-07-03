tvOS 12 Developer Beta 3 for Apple TV and Aple TV 4K Available

Apple released tvOS 12 Developer Beta 3 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. The update follows iOS 12 and watchOS 5 developer beta 3.

tvOS 12 includes new features like Dolby Atmos audio support, the ability to auto-fill passwords from user’s iPhones, and Zero Sign-on for cable TV services. Zero Sign-on lets Apple TV detect which cable service you have and automatically sign in and download apps for available channels.

Developers can add their Apple TV to the tvOS beta program at Apple’s developer website. Apple is also offering tvOS 12 as a public beta, so we should see that update soon.

tvOS 12 will officially launch this fall as a free upgrade for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.